Earlier this week a 12-year-old boy was left in ‘floods of tears’ after callous thieves used bolt-cutters to pry his £550 Carrera mountain bike from a bike rack in the city centre.

The boy’s mother, Elaine Parker, said she had taken matters into her own hands and began ‘doing the work of the police’ as she described bike thefts in the city soaring in recent years.

You can read the original story here: Chichester mother takes matters into her own hands after bikes thieves leave son in 'floods of tears'

A bicycle wheel remains locked to a bike rack after the rest of the bike has been stolen

Readers of the Chichester Observer and Sussex World began sharing their own experiences on social media after the article was published.

The situation appears dire from what comments suggest and one reader lamented that ‘nowhere is safe nowadays’.

Terry Farrell described bike thefts as ‘endemic’ across the Chichester area.

He said: “Had my electric bike stolen in broad daylight around midday in the centre of Chichester in the summer. Crime report opened and closed in 24 hours!”

Tania Thomas had locked up her bike outside St Richard’s Hospital when thieves struck: “Mine was stolen from the hospital, locked up twice, [and] was on sale on [Facebook] marketplace and police did nothing and wanted us to go and get the bike ourselves.”

Natasha Percival also shared concerns about police action: “A police officer told me they do not mark bikes anymore and said his son bike got stolen in chichester at the station he didnt seem bothered at all about the concerns with daily bike thefts in the city.”

Julian Davis suggests a ‘safe bike parking’ area for the city.

Julia said: “If there was safe bike parking in Chichester more people would ride in.

“Those stupid metal hoops intended for bike security are about as much use as an ash tray on a motorcycle.

“I pay £3.00 for two hours car parking in town, I'd happily pay that to know that my bicycle was going to be secure when I returned to it.

“Perhaps the council could open up one of the empty shops as a secure cycle store… just an idea.”