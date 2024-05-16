Bill Nighy comes to Felpham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bill Nighy backs the Save Felpham Village Post Office Campaign with a packed out show.

An Evening with Bill Nighy was packed out on Tuesday May 14th at St Mary's Centre, Felpham, in support of the Friends of Felpham's Campaign to Save the Village Post Office.

Interviewed by Lizzie Mickery, he entertained the audience with stories about his career.

To gales of hilarity, he told of the difficulties of playing the Squid Pirate, Davy Jones, in the Pirates of the Caribbean, dressed in motion capture "pyjamas". Subjects ranged from the serious aspects of acting, to funny insights into his industry. Interviewed afterwards the audience feedback was sensational. Prior to his appearance, the audience were entertained by Eloise Lyons and Libby Wood, keyboard and vocals, and Karina Natkinis, keyboard, students from Felpham Community College.

Bill Nighy enjoying the delights of Felpham

Friends of Felpham CIC have raised over £160,000 so far.

They are through the first round for a government community levelling up grant and are now going into the second round.

The Campaign hopes to reach the total of £200,000 by the end of the month in order to receive the optimum match funding.

Bill Nighy spoke very movingly about the importance of the Post Office for the life and health of a community.

He has agreed to be a Patron of the Save Felpham Post Office Campaign.