Billingshurst Choral Society promises "joyful celebration of Baroque music"

Billingshurst Choral Society (BCS) is promising a joyful celebration of Baroque music.

Spokeswoman Joy Baggs said: “Billingshurst Choral Society is delighted to be performing in St Mary’s Parish Church, Horsham again, and on this occasion, we will be joined by Ensemble OrQuesta, a group of professional instrumentalists based in Hastings. The programme will consist of a miscellany of popular Baroque music with pieces by Cavalli, Monteverdi and Vivaldi. The concert is on Saturday 7th of June at 7.30pm.

“For those who are not familiar with this period in music, it is generally accepted that the Baroque era flourished from 1600 to 1750. It was sandwiched between the Renaissance period and the Classical era.

“Baroque music is known for its rich and complex compositions, which feature ornate melodies and harmonies. This music laid the groundwork for many of the musical forms and techniques that would be further developed in the Classical and Romantic eras. Two giants of the Baroque period were George Frederic Handel and Johann Sebastian Bach, but there were other remarkable Baroque masters such as Cavalli, Monteverdi, Purcell and Vivaldi.

The concert programme will feature two very well-known works by Vivaldi: Gloria and Dixit Dominus and also a selection of beautiful music by Cavalli and Monteverdi. Ensemble OrQuesta will be playing the overture to Monteverdi’s opera, L’Orfeo as well as accompanying BCS and the smaller group motets.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to hear a beautiful selection of Baroque music played by outstanding musicians and experienced soloists. Why travel to London when you can experience a top-quality musical evening at the beautiful parish church of St. Mary’s in Horsham?

“Tickets are on sale from the BCS website: www.billingshurstchoralsociety.org.uk and can also be purchased at the door on the night of the concert.”