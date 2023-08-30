Billingshurst Horticultural Society Annual Flower Show

Billingshurst Horticultural Society staged their Flower Show at The Community Centre on Saturday 19 August 2023. We were delighted that our local MP, Jeremy Quin came and presented the prizes. He was very complimentary about the quality of the exhibits.

The Show attracted 60 exhibitors with 470 entries in horticulture, floral art, cookery, handicrafts, photography and junior sections. Karl Sawyer led the way, winning three trophies including the Maj Gen Renton Trophy for “Man with most points in Show”, the Banksian Medal for most prize money in horticultural classes and the Bush Memorial Cup. David Stevens claimed the J&M Kingston Trophy for Best Horticultural Exhibit, a matched pair of large cucumbers, plus the NVS Award for a plate of excellent potatoes.

Sheila Leaney again led the way in the floral sections, retaining 3 cups, including the award for the “Lady with most points in Show” and the Simpson Cup for dahlias.

Gordon Price impressed in the Floral Art classes winning the Puttock Memorial Cup for most points.

Jeremy Quin presenting Sheila Leaney with Alan Dugdale Trophy

His interpretation “Crown Imperial” and “Where the rainbow ends” were very colourful.

Brenda Twine won first prize in both the miniature classes; and Ruby Osgood (aged 12) won the Howard Cup for the novice “As you like it" class.

Cookery proved popular with 66 entries. Cakes and tea bread classes were popular and drew praise from the judges. The Coronation Cup for most points was won by Ro Jenning. A wide range of craftwork was on display with fine examples of knitted articles, needlework and painting.

Diplomas of special merit were awarded to Julia Ralph for a Coronation collage and to Beryl Barraclough for cross-stitch.

Flower show exhibits

The Billingshurst WI Cups were awarded to Madeleine Woods for cookery, and Julia Ralph craft. Julia also won the Beck Cup for the Billingshurst WI member with most points in Show.

The Society’s Photography Cup for most points in Show was won by Andrew Tullett. The Eve McHugh Award for the best photographic entry went to Nathalie Batoux for a set of four sunsets.

The section attracted 100 entries of high quality. The Junior cup was won by Ruby Osgood, with strong competition from other members of her family. The 5 years and under class was well supported with 8 charming entries of “Caterpillars on a plate”.

Other features of the Show included a raffle, wine-box and whisky draws, chocolate tombola and cake stall.

Vegetable show exhibits

The tea-bar ladies were kept busy dispensing drinks and home-made cake.

The President, Daphne Drabble, and Show Secretary, Beryl Barraclough, thanked all the exhibitors for entering the Show and hope others will be encouraged to enter next year, on 17 August 2024.

The help of the Committee and Society members in staging and manning another successful Show was much appreciated.

The Hall was a delight to see.