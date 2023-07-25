Billingshurst Lions golf day for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

Billingshurst & District Lions Club had the pleasure of handing over a cheque for £4,500.00, to Nicky Clark, Community Fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House, at their recent Business Meeting at Jubilee Fields , Billingshurst. The amount was raised at the Club’s recent annual Charity Golf Day at the Slinfold Golf and Country Club.

Eleven teams of four players arrived for a pre-round breakfast, before playing 18 holes of golf, returning for a three course lunch, followed by the usual raffle and auction. Billingshurst Lions offer grateful thanks to all those organisations who kindly sponsored each of the 18 holes and provided prizes for the event.

Prizes were awarded for the best four teams, with the winners being The Cottesfold Caviliers of Steve Wing, Chris Pratt, Ron Gainsford and Paul Purkiss, receiving a fourball at a prestigious Golf Course and bottles of wine. 2nd, 3rd and 4th teams received bottles of wine and beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chestnut Tree House is the Children’s Hospice for East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire, offering care and support to children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families.

Nicky Clark (centre), with President Michael Snell (right) with Vice President, Peter Coleman (left)

Nicky Clark says, “It costs over £4 million every year to provide all our specialist care services, both at the hospice near Arundel and out in the community. With only a small amount from central government, we rely heavily on individuals, businesses, and clubs like Billingshurst Lions for us to provide continuing support at a time when it’s needed most.

“This donation will be used to buy a Swing Seat and other equipment for the Outside Activity Area which will give many children hours of fun and enjoyment for some time to come. On behalf of everyone at Chestnut Tree House, I would like to say a huge ‘Thank You’ to Billingshurst Lions. Support like this makes children’s hospice care possible. Thank you.”

Michael Snell, President of Billingshurst Lions at the time says, “Our annual Charity Golf Day is aways a popular event and we offer our sincere thanks to Slinfold Golf & Country Club, to all our sponsors and those donating prizes, but especially to all the golfers, for generously supporting this year’s nominated charity, Chestnut Tree House and their work in providing help for children and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For information on Chestnut Tree House contact <chestnut-tree-house.org.uk>