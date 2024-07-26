Billingshurst sees launch of Platts Corner Services and new Co-op store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new service station and Co-op store launches today at Platts Roundabout, Billingshurst, forming part of a new franchise agreement between the convenience retailer and the petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move.

A new service station and Co-op store launches today (Thursday, 25 July) at Platts Roundabout, Billingshurst, forming part of a new franchise agreement between the convenience retailer and the petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move.

Also available at the new Platts Corner Services is Sbarro New-York style Pizza and, Subway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-hour forecourt and store includes electric vehicle charging; an ATM and Starbucks self-serving coffee machine alongside a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; prepared sandwiches and food-to-go; Fairtrade products, flowers, car care products; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

New Platts Corner Services and Co-op

Co-op is committed to supporting UK farmers, growers and suppliers, with all of its fresh and frozen meat and poultry, including in its ready meals, pies and freshly prepared sandwiches, 100% British.

Adam Parfitt, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We have had a great response, the services and store looks fantastic, and it is very exciting to be opening a brand new store which combines Co-op’s convenience expertise with EG On The Move’s petrol forecourt business. We are really enjoying welcoming our members and customers into their new Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”

Martin Rogers, Director of Partnership Development, Co-op, said: We are delighted to be working with EG On The Move, our second forecourt partner, helping us achieve our ambitious plans in this exciting sector. We look forward to further growing our franchise business, working with partners of pedigree to bring Co-op products and membership to more communities, creating more value for our member-owners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zuber Issa, CEO, EG On The Move, expressed: “EG On The Move is an acknowledged petrol forecourt and convenience retail destination operator, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Co-op to roll out their new convenience store formats. Following on from this seven store trial, we look forward to working with Co-op to consider other locations across the network. Co-op is a well-established convenience operator, respected in the market and a recognised consumer brand, and this partnership not only promises to enhance our convenience store offer but it will also ensure our customers have access to exceptional fuel retail services including EV charging, a wide choice of essential and premium grocery and merchandise along with an enjoyable foodservice experience.”

New Platts Corner Services and Co-op

Forming part of Co-op’s wider franchise growth plans, the new Co-op store is one of seven across the UK confirmed as part of the initial trial with EG On The Move, with the potential to expand in the future.

The franchise agreement aligns with growth ambitions across Co-op’s core businesses – Food Retail, B2B and Life Services – with Co-op aiming to broaden its reach and scale and, grow to eight million member-owners (from five million) by 2030. Co-op has significant growth ambitions for its award-winning franchise business, with growth focussed on where Co-op can best utilise its convenience expertise with quality franchise partners, with locations including petrol forecourts; universities and hospitals.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its Members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation. Co-op is committed to creating value for its member-owners, who enjoy a wide number of benefits including member-only price savings across a range of everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership App. More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership