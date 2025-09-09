Billy Joel celebration night in Eastbourne

Six decades of rocking stadiums, more than 160 million records sold, 33 top 40 hits and no fewer than six Grammy awards, Billy Joel is one of the most iconic songwriters of all-time.

Uptown Girl – The Billy Joel Collection at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Sunday, September 14 at 7.30pm will pay tribute to him.

Tickets from £30. Eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Box office 01323 412000.

A spokesman said: “You can celebrate the timeless tunes and boundless energy of The Piano Man with an authentic production that will transport you through the many highlights of Billy Joel’s journey.

“With an extensive theatre background, Gaz Jenkins brings the fire and passion of Billy Joel to the stage with authentic costumes and choreography that will make you believe that you’ve travelled back in time to see the Long Island Boy in his prime. Gaz didn’t start the fire, but he’ll be bringing it to the Congress Theatre this month!

“Relive an illustrious career as Uptown Girl – The Billy Joel Collection takes you through hit after hit, recreating in great detail landmark performances such as The Old Grey Whistle Test, his barnstorming 1984 Wembley concert and the seminal 1982 Live in Long Island show culminating in an electrifying finale that is guaranteed to bring the house down.

“This two-hour staged concert features non-stop hits including My Life, Just the Way You Are, New York State of Mind, She’s Always a Woman, Piano Man, We Didn’t Start the Fire and, of course, Uptown Girl.

“For fans who experienced these incredible performances before and younger generations alike, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of ballads, rock and roll, timeless tunes and the biggest sing-along choruses of all time.”