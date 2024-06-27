Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two fire engines were called to a lorry fire in Peacehaven this week.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a bin lorry fire in Dorothy Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, at 8.47am.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Two fire engines from Newhaven and Roedean were in attendance. Crews used one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire. The fire was accidental and there were no casualties reported.”

A Lewes District Council spokesperson said: “A fire started in the rear of a council recycling vehicle due to a battery igniting when crushed by the compaction plate. East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service asked us to empty the contents so they could be watered down.”

The team then removed all the recycling from the road.