Bin lorry fire in Peacehaven: residents urged to dispose of batteries properly after two fire engines attend incident
East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a bin lorry fire in Dorothy Avenue on Tuesday, June 25, at 8.47am.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Two fire engines from Newhaven and Roedean were in attendance. Crews used one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire. The fire was accidental and there were no casualties reported.”
A Lewes District Council spokesperson said: “A fire started in the rear of a council recycling vehicle due to a battery igniting when crushed by the compaction plate. East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service asked us to empty the contents so they could be watered down.”
The team then removed all the recycling from the road.
The council said UK battery fires have increased by 71 per cent since 2022, adding: “Batteries and electrical items containing batteries should be bagged up and taken to a dedicated recycling point.”
