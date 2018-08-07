Birling Gap steps remain closed amid cliff fall fears

The steps at Birling Gap will remain closed again this morning (Tuesday) in the aftermath of the weekend’s cliff fall.

People on the beach said they had to run for their lives after rocks and stones came crashing down on to the beach on Saturday afternoon.

Birling Gap cliff fall - August 4, 2018 SUS-180608-094936001

Officials are warning people to stay away from the cliff edge and the beach.

A spokesperson at Wealden District Council said, “Birling Gaps Steps will continue to be closed on the morning on Tuesday August 7 while a further assessment is carried out. We are aware of two cliff falls over the weekend at different sections of the cliffs.

“We will be providing a further update on Tuesday.

“Please stay away from the foot of the cliffs at all time - and do not go near the edge of the cliffs when out walking on top of them. They are continually eroding.”

