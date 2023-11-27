Birthday celebrations for Bishopstone station’s Meet-up-Mondays event

Special celebrations have been held to mark one year of Meet-up-Monday events at Bishopstone community hub.The dedicated volunteers from the Friends of Bishopstone Station (FoBS) had a full house of guests as they provided people living nearby with a hot drink and a chance to chat.

The community hub in the Old Parcel Room at the station opened last November and has hosted regular Meet-up-Mondays ever since. The project aims to tackle loneliness and provide a community space to bring people together.

Friends of Bishopstone Station chair Barbara Mine said: “We have now got amazing Meet-up-Mondays. It’s been really well received and a great joy to see all the different events that happen here now – not just Meet-up-Mondays.”

FoBS vice-chair Jim Stanford added: “We’ve managed to keep this lovely warm space for Meet-up-Mondays going for the last year and we know we will into the future. The events we have run this year have given us a good reputation which means that funders see that we can deliver good quality work and are happy to fund us further.”

Members of the Friends of Bishopstone Station celebrate one year of hosting Meet-up-Monday events

Funding for Meet-up-Mondays has been provided by Lewes District Council and the Sussex Community Foundation. The first anniversary celebrations were held on Monday 20 November.