Bishop of Chichester welcomes Ukrainian refugees

Praising organisations that help local communities at the high spiritual level is very encouraging for those who put a lot of energy and time to contribute to other's well-being. Worthing Ukrainians Friends network, Adur Ukraine Support Association, and Steyning Ukrainian Refuge were among those invited.
For local Ukrainian refugees, it was an honour to have a small talk with His Excellency about life and struggles we all have and about the positive lessons and impact, we can learn from them, as well as a wonderful occasion to meet and socialise with compatriots.
As the Right Reverend Doctor Martin Warner stated: “Community hospitality based on Christian values can be a huge benefit for both sides. It is a great opportunity to enrich by other cultures and traditions as well as skills. Being together under God in one tent is a privilege when we learn to live and live well”.
Moreover, we could not agree more.
The tour around the Bishop's palace was a remarkable ending to this memorable day seeing and hoping the bond created will become stronger with time in future.