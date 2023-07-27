Bishop of Chichester welcomes Ukrainian refugees

It could not be a more perfect summer day than the one chosen for the Bishop of Chichester's garden party.

Praising organisations that help local communities at the high spiritual level is very encouraging for those who put a lot of energy and time to contribute to other's well-being. Worthing Ukrainians Friends network, Adur Ukraine Support Association, and Steyning Ukrainian Refuge were among those invited.

For local Ukrainian refugees, it was an honour to have a small talk with His Excellency about life and struggles we all have and about the positive lessons and impact, we can learn from them, as well as a wonderful occasion to meet and socialise with compatriots.

As the Right Reverend Doctor Martin Warner stated: “Community hospitality based on Christian values can be a huge benefit for both sides. It is a great opportunity to enrich by other cultures and traditions as well as skills. Being together under God in one tent is a privilege when we learn to live and live well”.

Worthing Ukrainian Friends Network members with Bishop of Chichester

Moreover, we could not agree more.