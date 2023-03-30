Edit Account-Sign Out
Bishop opens new assisted living apartments at Ditchling Common

Augustinian Care were delighted to welcome Bishop Richard Moth, Bishop of Arundel and Brighton to the official opening and blessing of their new assisted living apartments located at St George’s Park , Ditchling Common, on March 27.

By Philip SmithContributor
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:14 BST
Bishop Richard Moth blessing Trinity Lodge
Bishop Moth joined over a hundred guests including The Sisters of Augustine , professionals, staff, new residents and their families.

Augustinian Care’s CEO Philip Smith said: “We are delighted that so many people were able to attend and especially pleased that Bishop Richard was here to bless the building” We’re also thrilled that our new residents and their families were with us on the day to help celebrate this new venture.“Trinity Lodge has 27 assisted living apartments which offer residents the opportunity to rent rather than purchase their apartment.

“The monthly rent includes all utilities and other apartment costs such as Wi-Fi, Broadband, etc.

Bishop Richard Moth blessing Trinity Lodge
"It also includes one meal a day, 24 hour emergency cover and much more.

"So it really does allow residents to forget about all those boring daily hassles of running a home and concentrate on ‘living life to the full.”Trinity Lodge is the latest addition to the award winning Integrated Retirement Community which also offers independent living apartments for the over 60’s and two nursing homes , all located on 250 acres of beautiful countryside.More information can be found on stgeorgespark.co.uk

Trinity Lodge
