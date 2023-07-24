Bishop says thank you to hundreds of people involved in supporting our communities

The Bishop’s Marquee Week gives an opportunity for Bishop Martin to say thank you to a number of groups and individuals for their work in parishes, communities, with groups and individuals on the fringes of society across Sussex .

Marquee receptions were held for Deanery Lay Chairs, Deanery Secretaries, Deanery Treasurers, PCC Secretaries, PCC Treasurers, Parish Safeguarding Officers, Refugees and Asylum Seekers and those who have been supporting them, Mayors and other civic representatives, the NHS and Emergency Services, representatives of charities, arts and sports organisations, members of the Order of St Richard, the staff and residents of St Mary’s Hospital, Lay Readers, Authorised Lay Ministers, Youth and Children’s Workers, Honorary Assistant Bishops, Cathedral volunteers and the staff working at the Cathedral, Bishop’s Palace and Church House.

Speaking about the events, Bishop Martin said “It has been a great joy to welcome so many people to the Palace this week and thank them for what they do in many different ways in our churches and communities across Sussex. Saying ‘thank you’ is a very simple but important thing to do and it has been my privilege to do that this week. There have been many interesting conversations and links made which we hope to build on as we celebrate almost 950 years of service to the people of Sussex”.