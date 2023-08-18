Bishopstone Station has been restored
Bishosptone Station on the Seaford to Brighton Line ( South Downs Line) has been lovingly restored by Friends of Bishopstone Station. Under the Lead of chair Barbara Mine working with Network Rail Govia Thameslink and South East Community Rail Partnership.
The Art Deco Building was deisgned by Architect James Robb Scott and built in 1938 to accomodate a nearby housing estate which due to WW2 didnt happen.
It was designed with deco crittal windows and large bold deco lettering.
85 years later this has been achieved and it looks amazing.
So wonderful to have the support from so many organisations Railway Heritage trust, Community rail Network, our local and district councils plus the local community.
FOBS are extremely proud of our local railway station, with a fabulous restored community room, new windows and signage, we have almost finnished Phase 1.