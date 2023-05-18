Bishopstone Station has been shortlisted for The World Cup of Stations

Tim Dunn presenter of Architecture the Railway built has shortlisted Bishopstone Station for the World cup of Stations 2023 Best Loved.

Bishopstone Station East Sussex Art Deco Grade 2 Listed Station Building

Friends of Bishopstone Station are delighted to have been shortlisted for the World cup of Stations 2023.

There are 48 Stations in the running and our Bishopstone Station is one of them.

Situated on the Seaford to Brighton Line The station building is a grade 2 listed Art Deco Building which was falling in to disrepair.

Our community group led by Barbara Mine has been working with Network Rail, GTR and South East Community Rail Partnership over the past five years to restore and create a Community hub on the west side of the building.

The well loved community room in the Old Parcel room is up and running and well supported by local residents.

We need votes to make this happen for us. Voting starts on Monday 22nd May 2023 to Friday 26th May.. Its a tough race but we are actually in the race.

Rail Delivery Group and Community Rail Network have partnered for this Best Loved Stations award.