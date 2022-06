A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said last night (Monday, June 13 at 9.52pm), “We are currently dealing with a fire at a derelict property on Old Lane Crowborough.

“We were called at 9.20pm to attend. Firefighters from Crowborough, Mayfield, Wadhurst, Uckfield and Lewes are currently in attendance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Nearby roads will be closed, please find alternative routes.”

Fire in Crowborough 13-6-22 (photo by Dan Jessup)

We have asked ESFRS for an update.

Fire in Crowborough 13-6-22 (photo by Dan Jessup)