Firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze which broke out in a Hailsham home yesterday (Sunday).

Crews from Eastbourne and Pevensey were sent to The Diplocks at 12.34pm, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

They used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one main jet to extinguish the flames.

No one was reported as hurt.

