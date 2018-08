Firefighters rushed to a blaze which broke out in a Hailsham house on Sunday afternoon (August 27).

One fire engine from Heathfield and two from Eastbourne were sent to the ground floor fire which was raging through a derelict property in Hempstead Lane at about 3.45pm.

Photo by Dan Jessup

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews tackled the flames using a hose reel jet, main jet, and triple extension ladder.

No one was reported as hurt.

Photos by Dan Jessup.