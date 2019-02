Firefighters were today (Tuesday, February 26) tackling a blaze on Ashdown Forest at Millbrook Hill, Nutley.

The alarm was raised at 12.31pm and the flames reportedly extended across 400 metres.

Photograph by Dan Jessup

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said seven appliances were at the scene, including specialist Land Rovers and a Command Support Unit.

Members of the public have been awarned to avoid the area.

Further details when they are available.