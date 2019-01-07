Blaze in the roof of Barcombe country home

Firefighters responded to a blaze in the roof of a rural property yesterday (Sunday, January 6).

The alarm was raised at 5.10pm and four appliances from Barcombe, Lewes and Uckfield, together with the Incident Command Unit from Bexhill, attended an address in Boast Lane, Barcombe.

Crews were at the scene until shortly before midnight

The crews wore breathing apparatus and tackled the flames using two hose reel jets. They were at the scene until shortly before midnight.

Following a fire investigation the cause was found to be accidental.

Elsewhere yeaterday, at8.06pm, a hose reel jet and 1-in7 foam was used to put out a fire at a Christmas tree recycling yard in Malling Down, Lewes.