Blind and sight impaired people invited to have their say on health inequalities within the NHS

4Sight Vision Support (4SVS) is delighted to announce its participation in a major new Sussex-wide NHS initiative. The charity, in partnership with East Sussex Vision Support, has received funding from an NHS Sussex Health Inequalities grant to talk to people across Sussex to identify the issues faced by people living with sight loss and feedback to the NHS on the results.
By Cathy ClarkContributor
Published 7th Dec 2023, 17:29 GMT
The image shows Sarah Bishop, Client Services Assistant, talking with 4SVS Client and friend.The image shows Sarah Bishop, Client Services Assistant, talking with 4SVS Client and friend.
The image shows Sarah Bishop, Client Services Assistant, talking with 4SVS Client and friend.

Both charities are inviting blind and sight impaired people across Sussex to have their say and talk about their experiences with NHS services on what works well and what hasn’t worked well. Importantly this will allow 4SVS to make recommendations on positive change and demonstrate how NHS Sussex can break down barriers and improve access for patients.

Kirstie Thomas, CEO at 4Sight Vision Support comments: “This project brings us an exciting and important opportunity for the first time to help NHS Sussex to understand the experiences of sight impaired people, and we invite everyone to tell their story about accessing NHS services.”

4SVS provides free support, specialist information, advice and services to blind and sight impaired people of all ages, and their families and carers.

For more information on how to have your say, please call 01243 828555 or email [email protected]

