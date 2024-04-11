Blooming success for Westfield Horticultural Society's spring show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once again the Westfield Horticultural Spring Show was able to boast a wonderful and entertaining display of beauty and talent which was thoroughly enjoyed by all who came. Classes included flowers, plants, fruit & vegetables, home produce, handicrafts, photographs, art, and Floral Art. Some of our lucky members were able to display a few beautiful daffodils, despite the early Spring this year.

Westfield Horticultural Society is known for its spectacular Horticultural displays and despite the challenges of the wet weather meaning there were less daffodils, there were still plenty of other Spring Flowers and early vegetables to enjoy. Malcolm Shirley won the Rose Bowl for most points in flower, foliage and plant classes. The Easter Cup for most points in vegetable and cuttings, was won by Eileen Hurton whose talents across the Horticulture, Home Produce and Handicraft classes also won her the Spring Cup for the most points overall in the Show.

Floral Art displays were lovely to see again with beautiful, skillful arrangements. Dawn Miles won the Spring Goblet for best exhibit for her interpretation of Side by Side, and is a relative newcomer. Anyone interested in learning how to do these arrangements can join the same flower workshops that Dawn has joined. They are held regularly in the area, where new members gain the confidence to enter the Shows and learn how to make their own gifts.

Handicrafts

There was an incredibly high standard of art and craft work as well as photographs.

The Berry Goblet for best exhibit in Handicrafts was awarded to Tonia Munns, who also won the Lillian Skinner cup for best exhibit in home produce. The winner of most points

in home produce was Louise Fox who was present with the Alice Button cup.

The cup for best vase of Spring flowers, the Spring Vase, was won by Sheila Payne.

Winner - Junior Cup

The Junior cup for best exhibit in Junior classes was won by Lettie-Rose Loake.

We were delighted that the local Cubs, Beavers, Scouts and Guides took part this

year and produced some beautiful hand-made Easter cards and painted plant pots.

Westfield Horticultural Society would like to thank all who supported the Spring Show particularly the local businesses who gave generous raffle prizes and photographer Tim White who took these wonderful photographs.

