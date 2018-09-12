Blue plaques project honours the great and the good

A new historical initiative has been launched in Seaford to coincide with National Heritage Week, which continues until Sunday (September 16).

In a collaboration between the Seaford Community Partnership and Seaford Museum a number of blue plaques have been installed around the town to commemorate people and buildings of historical significance.

These people include poets, politicians, doctors and even a weatherman. It is hoped that the blue plaques will form a new heritage trail around the town and there will be an accompanying website.

Local Historian Kevin Gordon said “For such a small town Seaford was known by quite a few famous people. This is because it was once a ‘rotten borough’ which returned no less than three Prime Ministers.

“It was also a garrison town and had more than its fair share of schools; for many years education was the main employer in the town. This fantastic project will help to highlight not only some famous people but also some interesting buildings too. It will appeal to locals and tourists alike and I hope that more will be sited around Seaford in the future.“

The first plaques indicate the site of the ancient cinque port and West House, and Stone’s House which date back to the 18th Century. The first plaques for people include: William Pitt the Elder (1708-1778) Prime Minister and Seaford MP; The Duke of Wellington (1769-1852) Prime Minister: William Pringle Morgan (1861-1934) pioneer in the identification of dyslexia; Avril Coleridge-Taylor (1903-1998) composer, conductor and pianist; Winston Churchill (1874-1965) Prime Minister; Hermann Ebbinghaus (1850-1909) pioneer psychologist; and James Stagg (1900-1975) D-Day meteorologist.