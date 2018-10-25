Bluebell railway revamp underway

The Bluebell Railway threw open their doors to a new locomotive Exhibition ‘SteamWorks’ at their Sheffield Park premises last weekend (Friday October 19).

The event marked the completion of the first phase of the £1.5 million project, Accessible Steam Heritage.

The focus of the project is not only improving the showing of some of their historic locomotives but also to provide an educational and interactive experience for visitors. Ruth Rowatt the Bluebell’s education manager said: “Brighter, cleaner and a lot more fun are key ingredients”.

This first Phase of the ASH project is the culmination of 21 months of design, building work and exhibition fit out.