This was the scene this morning (November 7) after a car collided with a Co-op in the early hours.

Officers were called to the shop in Horam High Street after an orange BMW M3 crashed into the wall shortly before midnight.

Photo by Dan Jessup

Sussex Police said the driver exited the vehicle and officers carried out a search of the area but there was no trace of them.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.

Photo by Dan Jessup