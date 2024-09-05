Boarded-up college "potential for housing development," says Councillor

The former A-level college building on Kings Drive, which has stood empty for some time, was recently boarded up following a spate of vandalism. After reports of broken windows and anti-social behaviour at the site, local Ratton councillors discuss its future.

Councillor David Small, who once studied at the college, expressed his dismay at the current state of the building and highlighted the need for a long-term solution.

"Having studied there myself, I very much share the concerns about the current state of the building. It's a sorry sight to see it looking the way it now does," Small said.

He added that while the site could still serve an educational purpose, Eastbourne Borough Council has earmarked it as a potential location for housing.

Kings Drive college is now boarded up with metal sheets.

"As for the future of the site, I know the College has looked at several options, and the Borough Council has identified the site in their Growth Strategy as having the potential for housing development."

On the security of the building, Councillor Small states, "Following a number of complaints from residents, the Ratton councillors have worked with the College for additional steel cladding and patrols to secure the site for the time being."

However, the building's fate has been uncertain for a while, frustrating many in the community.

Councillor Colin Belsey noted that planning permission for residential use had been granted years ago, but no action was taken.

The old A-level block is boarded up from all sides.

"Planning for residential was passed many years back, but, alas, nothing was ever done, and the site has been empty for some time now, hence the problems we have had with anti-social behaviour on the site and the basic smashing up of the building," Belsey said.

He and others have passionately said how the site could be used to solve the need for housing in Eastbourne.

As the community awaits a final decision on the building's future, the boarded-up windows remain a visible reminder of the building's deterioration.

While many former students and local residents lament the loss of an educational landmark, there is hope from some that the site will soon contribute to Eastbourne's broader housing goals.