Boat missing off the Sussex coast

HM Coastguard is appealing for anyone who might know the whereabouts of a man who took a Zapcat boat out from a Sussex location on Friday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

The man – called David – is believed to be in his late 60s to 70s is believed to have been possibly heading to Dieppe in France on the boat. He is equipped with safety equipment and a full tank of fuel.

Broadcast messages are going to be made across the area where David was known to be going and vessels will be asked to look out for a blue-coloured Zapcat.

He has a Scottish accent, is around 5’ 9” and of very thin build.

Duty controller for HM Coastguard Dai Jones said, ‘We are concerned about where he is. No-one has heard from him and we’ve been unable to contact him, If anyone has seen him or if David sees or hears this, please call us at HM Coastguard on 02392 552100.”