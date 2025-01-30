Bob Dylan biopic among the New Park films in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Set against the backdrop of a vibrant 1960s New York music scene, the versatile Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan, the enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota in A Complete Unknown.

Arriving in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, Dylan is destined to change the course of American music. James Mangold's study of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history has rightfully earned a number of awards.

The Girl with the Needle is a dark, gripping and unsettling Scandi noir about a woman struggling to find love and a sense of morality in early 1920s Copenhagen. Denmark’s submission to the 2025 Foreign Film Oscar category is harrowing in places, but seriously impressive. This hypnotic fictionalised true crime thriller is based on a real Danish case and tells the who finds herself unemployed, abandoned and pregnant. Shot in high-contrast expressionist monochrome, this beautifully shot film was nominated for the Palme d’Or in 2024.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys chronicles the friendship between two young African American men navigating the harrowing trials of a brutal reform school together in Florida. Despite the brutality with the Nickel Academy, the two men strive to hold onto their humanity. The cinematography and production design are exceptional and the film has been nominated for both a BAFTA and Oscar for Best Adapted screenplay and an Academy Award nomination for Best Film – a must see.

Anne-Marie Flynn