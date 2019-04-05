Body found at Seaford Head identified as Hastings man

A body found at Seaford Head earlier this year has been identified as a 30-year-old Hastings man, police confirmed.

Police said a body was found on the beach at Seaford Head on Monday, February 25.

As a result of DNA analysis, the body has been identified as that of Geoffrey Peacock, police confirmed.

The 30-year-old Hastings man had been sought for recall to prison by the Probation Service for breaching the terms of his licence, said police.

A media appeal for his whereabouts had been released in March.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroners Officer is continuing enquiries.

