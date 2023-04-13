Edit Account-Sign Out
Body found in search for person in the water by Brighton Pier

A body has been found in a search for a person who was reported to be in the water by Brighton Pier, police have said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST

Officers explained that emergency services had been investigating a report of a person in the sea off Brighton Palace Pier on Wednesday, April 12.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Searches were conducted by RNLI Lifeboats, volunteers, and the HM Coastguard helicopter, as well as by Coastguards and Sussex Police officers on shore.

“Sadly, a body was found on the beach at Saltdean at about 8.15am on Thursday, April 13.”

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and further updates will be provided in due course, according to police.

Newhaven RNLI has since posted on social media: “Our crew have been stood down after +10 hours of searching for a person in the water near Brighton Palace Pier. Our volunteers worked tirelessly throughout this multi-agency response in challenging conditions. Now our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.”

Lifeboats and a helicopter searched the water near Brighton Pier

1. Brighton

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Lifeboats and a helicopter searched the water near Brighton Pier

2. Brighton

Lifeboats and a helicopter searched the water near Brighton Pier Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Lifeboats and a helicopter searched the water near Brighton Pier

3. Brighton

Lifeboats and a helicopter searched the water near Brighton Pier Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Lifeboats and a helicopter searched the water near Brighton Pier

4. Brighton

Lifeboats and a helicopter searched the water near Brighton Pier Photo: Eddie Mitchell

