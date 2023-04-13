Body found in search for person in the water by Brighton Pier

A body has been found in a search for a person who was reported to be in the water by Brighton Pier, police have said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Searches were conducted by RNLI Lifeboats, volunteers, and the HM Coastguard helicopter, as well as by Coastguards and Sussex Police officers on shore.

“Sadly, a body was found on the beach at Saltdean at about 8.15am on Thursday, April 13.”

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and further updates will be provided in due course, according to police.

Newhaven RNLI has since posted on social media: “Our crew have been stood down after +10 hours of searching for a person in the water near Brighton Palace Pier. Our volunteers worked tirelessly throughout this multi-agency response in challenging conditions. Now our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.”

