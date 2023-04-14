Body identified after being found in search for person in the water by Brighton Pier

A body that was found in the search for a person in the water by Brighton Pier has been identified, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He has now been identified as a 21-year-old man from Brighton. His next of kin have been informed.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Lifeboats and a helicopter searched the water near Brighton Pier. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

“We can confirm we are not searching for anyone else in relation to this incident.”

A file will now be prepared for HM Coroner, police said.

