Body identified after being found in search for person in the water by Brighton Pier

A body that was found in the search for a person in the water by Brighton Pier has been identified, police said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

Officers said following an extensive search of the waters around Brighton Pier on Wednesday, April 12, police found the body of a man on the beach at Saltdean yesterday (Thursday, April 13).

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He has now been identified as a 21-year-old man from Brighton. His next of kin have been informed.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Lifeboats and a helicopter searched the water near Brighton Pier. Picture from Eddie MitchellLifeboats and a helicopter searched the water near Brighton Pier. Picture from Eddie Mitchell
Lifeboats and a helicopter searched the water near Brighton Pier. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

“We can confirm we are not searching for anyone else in relation to this incident.”

A file will now be prepared for HM Coroner, police said.

