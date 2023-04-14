Body identified after being found in search for person in the water by Brighton Pier

Officers said following an extensive search of the waters around Brighton Pier on Wednesday, April 12, police found the body of a man on the beach at Saltdean yesterday (Thursday, April 13).
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He has now been identified as a 21-year-old man from Brighton. His next of kin have been informed.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident, but it is not believed to be suspicious.
“We can confirm we are not searching for anyone else in relation to this incident.”
A file will now be prepared for HM Coroner, police said.