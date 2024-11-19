Bognor-based violinist eyeing glory in The Wedding Industry Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor-based violinist Inna Erskine has been announced as a regional finalist in the hotly-fought solo act, duo or string quartet category in The Wedding Industry Awards 2025.

“It’s a huge honour to be recognised in an industry with so many wonderful and talented people, bringing their best to create a memorable day for their couples,” she said.

Success in the regional finals in Haywards Heath on November 26 will see her go through to the national finals early next year.

Inna (www.SussexViolinist.com) said: “I started marketing myself in the wedding industry in the spring of last year, and this year I will have done in the region of 30 weddings. From a standing start I am really, really thrilled with how many couples have trusted me with their wedding music this year, and I have already got a lovely number of bookings in my diary for next year.

“I pride myself on being a good violinist. I started playing when I was three and I've been performing since the age of five. Having that element of pride and preparation and experience in performance, I think, is invaluable but I also like to think that I am very sensitive to the mood of the day. I listen very carefully to what the couple are wanting and what their musical tastes are and the kind of atmosphere that they want. What they want for the ceremony can be very different to what they want for the reception. It's also about being very versatile and being ready to take myself out of my comfort zone.”

One of the more unusual requests was to play Creep by Radiohead to accompany the bride coming down the aisle: “If I take myself beyond my classical training and embrace everything else then there is room for all tastes and all preferences.”

Damian Bailey, founder of The Wedding Industry Awards, said: “Since 2011 The Wedding Industry Awards has been dedicated to recognising and rewarding excellence in the wedding industry and this year’s Regional Finalists are clearly at the top of their game. Our awards are unique as they are voted by recent wedding couples and it’s not the total number of votes that companies receive that leads to success. Instead, we focus on the quality of the feedback they get from eligible couples, amongst other things. Larger companies and talented individuals compete on a level playing field and the best wedding suppliers always rise to the top.”

It’s been a great year for Inna already with performances up and down the country as a solo artist and performing regularly with Symphonic Ibiza to thousands of people.

Inna said: “It’s been a brilliant year and I’m so grateful to all of my couples from that took the time to rate me so highly. I can’t wait to see what 2025 brings!”

Entries, nominations and voting for The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 opened online in February and closed in September. The ten regional awards events will be held in November with regional winners progressing to the national finals in January 2025.

Damian added: “The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) ensures that there is a credible, reliable, independent regional and national awards process. They are the only client-voted, expert-judged regional and national awards in the wedding industry.

“This means that the results have real meaning and are useful to both the entrants and anyone organising a wedding who is looking for great wedding suppliers both regionally and nationwide. TWIA aims to help anyone organising a wedding find the best suppliers for their big days.”