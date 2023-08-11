Bognor care home hosts successful fundraiser for breast cancer charity

Elizabeth House in Bognor Regis has hosted a fundraiser in aid of a breast cancer charity, raising more than £250.

The care home's employees, residents and relatives came together on 3 August to host a raffle and afternoon tea, raising an impressive £258.40 for Breast Cancer Now.

‘Afternoon Tea’ is held every August and is one of Breast Cancer Now's biggest fundraising events. It has been running for more than 20 years.

The event hosted by the team at Elizabeth House aimed not only to raise funds for important research and life-changing support but also to honour three staff members who have been affected by breast cancer.

Marian Drake, manager of Elizabeth House, was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2022 and underwent an operation to remove a lump in January this year. She has also recently completed two weeks of radiotherapy.

Mrs Drake said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of this event and the outpouring of support from our staff, residents, and the community. To raise more than £250 for Breast Cancer Now is fantastic, especially as I, along with two other members of staff, have previously been diagnosed with breast cancer.”

The event also included a presentation of long-service awards to ten individuals who have dedicated five, 15 and 20 years to Shaw healthcare.

Mrs Drake is one of three members of staff who celebrated 15 years of service. She adds: “We have such a strong, supportive team here at Elizabeth House. I think the fact that ten members of staff are celebrating milestone years speaks for itself. Thank you to everyone who came along to our special day and made generous donations to our fundraiser. We look forward to hosting more events like this in the future.”