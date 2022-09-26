Bognor Fire Station urges Bersted residents not to worry about fire appliances near school
Bognor Fire Station has told Bersted residents not to worry if they see fire appliances in their area this evening (Monday, September 26).
The fire station announced via its Twitter page that a ‘planned exercise’ was set to take place.
A spokesperson said: “Residents of #Bersted we are going to be completing an exercise at the old Barton Primary School in Romney Broadwalk this evening from 18:00. Please do not be concerned if you see a number of fire appliances in the area.”