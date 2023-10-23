Bognor RAF Association wins top national award

The RAF Association in Bognor Regis has been awarded the Association’s top award. The National President’s Cup was presented to the Branch Chairman, Malcolm Penberthy, by the Association’s President, Air Marshal Sir ‘Baz’ North, at a Gala Dinner in Birmingham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Malcolm brought the Cup and Certificate, awarded for ‘Outstanding Achievement in 2022’, to the Club to be presented to the Branch Chairman, Cliff Mewett, and the Club Chairman, Allan Beecham.

The award recognises the wide range of support given to HM Armed Forces, past, present and future. This includes welfare services to veterans, the monthly Breakfast Club bringing veterans together and supporting service personnel away from home at Christmas with welfare parcels. Also being a major collector for the Association’s ‘Wings Appeal’, which funds nursery schools and other welfare facilities on RAF Stations. Essential, in these times when a serving member can spend much of his or her time away from their family in an actual or potentially hostile environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vast range of wellbeing and social activities provided by the RAFA Club in Waterloo Square and the support members give to the charitable work of the Branch were major elements in the award being made. Some of the activities run by volunteers range from bowls, darts and the RAFA 381 Choir, to crafts, history, ancestry and poetry groups. The Club also organises a regular programme of bands and live entertainment.

‘Top Guns’ of the Bognor Regis RAF Association. Just a few of our Committee Members and volunteers

The Branch and Club are not resting on their laurels. Surrounding the Cup are awards already received for achievements in 2023. The Ladies Darts Team won a number of Cups in the Summer League and are doing well in the Winter League. Then, in the last week, members were delighted that the Club had won a Bronze Award in the ‘Bognor in Bloom’ competition, thanks to long serving member and gardener, John Kernick.