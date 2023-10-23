Bognor RAF Association wins top national award
Malcolm brought the Cup and Certificate, awarded for ‘Outstanding Achievement in 2022’, to the Club to be presented to the Branch Chairman, Cliff Mewett, and the Club Chairman, Allan Beecham.
The award recognises the wide range of support given to HM Armed Forces, past, present and future. This includes welfare services to veterans, the monthly Breakfast Club bringing veterans together and supporting service personnel away from home at Christmas with welfare parcels. Also being a major collector for the Association’s ‘Wings Appeal’, which funds nursery schools and other welfare facilities on RAF Stations. Essential, in these times when a serving member can spend much of his or her time away from their family in an actual or potentially hostile environment.
The vast range of wellbeing and social activities provided by the RAFA Club in Waterloo Square and the support members give to the charitable work of the Branch were major elements in the award being made. Some of the activities run by volunteers range from bowls, darts and the RAFA 381 Choir, to crafts, history, ancestry and poetry groups. The Club also organises a regular programme of bands and live entertainment.
The Branch and Club are not resting on their laurels. Surrounding the Cup are awards already received for achievements in 2023. The Ladies Darts Team won a number of Cups in the Summer League and are doing well in the Winter League. Then, in the last week, members were delighted that the Club had won a Bronze Award in the ‘Bognor in Bloom’ competition, thanks to long serving member and gardener, John Kernick.
New applications for Club membership are always welcome. RAF or ex-forces service is not required for membership. And details of activities for the month ahead are posted on our Facebook page, RAFA Branch 381 – Bognor Regis.