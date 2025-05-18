Bognor Regis artist “bringing suicide and addiction deaths into the light"

Bognor Regis artist Antonia Rolls remembers the lives of her sons with Beloved, an exhibition, as she says, “bringing suicide and addiction deaths into the light.”

The exhibition runs from May 20-25 in the Fishing Quarter Gallery, 201 Kings Parade Arches, Brighton, entrance free. Antonia offers it as an exhibition of hope after losing two sons in barely a year, one aged 29 in February 2023, the second aged 27 in July 2024.

“I have called the exhibition Beloved,” she explains, “and it is about how nobody dies alone. The Beloveds are people that have already died on this earth in difficult ways, and they come back to help people that are dying down here and to take them to the light. Their job is to collect the lonely lost souls on this earth as they die, saying ‘You are safe now, come with us, we have you, we understand, the pain is over.’

“This is all about hope and light. It's such a dark subject but I am definitely saying that there is light.

“And that’s what I say to people who are deeply in darkness: that there is a light and that they need to find it. They need to find a source of light somewhere, whether it's a candle or an electric light. And they just need to look at it and it will be a circuit breaker.

“I am a Catholic and I have a faith and I feel that my faith could have left me when my boys died but what I believe now is that they are actually at so much peace, and there is light in that. And when you know that there is light, it changes everything. You can't describe where the light is to people. They've got to find it but also they’ve got to remember that it is there and that they can look for it. I think of people going into a celestial rehabilitation where there is a 100 per cent success rate.”

“That's my faith talking, and often people with faith who are in difficult circumstances do see the spirit moving and they do see moments of grace. I feel very strongly that my sons are not dead and gone. They've gone to a different place. They were alive and they meant something. There was meaning to their lives and I want to show that there is meaning to their deaths now.”

And this is what Antonia is expressing in the exhibition: “It feels like my work is almost beyond my imagination, that I am just following behind it. I would never have chosen this but I feel really strongly that despite this being such a tragedy, as I say, there is light. There is a huge relief. Their suffering is over. They're not suffering anymore and now I can find purpose and meaning. I do that through painting.

“This exhibition is all about the truth. It is the most truthful exhibition. We don't shy away from the difficult words and all the difficult experiences. You can't get worse than losing your own children to suicide and addiction but I want to offer hope in this exhibition.”

If you have been affected by issues mentioned here, you can find help at samaritans.org; young people can find out more at papyrus-uk.org.