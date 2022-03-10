Bognor Regis business ships warm clothes to maternity hospital in Ukraine

Unique Knit and Sew, in London Road, shipped the wolly hats socks, gloves and baby clothes to Ukraine last week, where they found their way to civilians in First City Maternity Hospital, Lviv.

Although some of the clothing was donated, much of it was hand-knitted by residents across Bognor Regis.

Owner Paul Wells was told that the hospital’s midwife ‘actually cried’ when she laid eyes on the warm, woolly hats and gloves.

Unique Knit and Sew on London Road

The clothes arrived alongside a variety of other essential donations and were transported by a local Ukrainian family. Mr Wells said it was ‘fantastic’ that the clothes found their way to a hospital in need, and credited his customers for the successful donation.

“We have customers who regularly knit bits and pieces for charity and that sort of thing,” he said.

“And they give them to us and we give them out. So it was the case that we had a few hats and some other garments hanging around.

“We gave them, along with some medical bits and pieces, to a family that has been transporting goods to Ukraine.”

Buoyed by the success of the first consignment, Mr Wells has now launched an appeal for more warm clothing, specifically for newly born or premature babies in the maternity hospital.

“As we have all witnessed on our screens, the situation is desperate,” he said.

“It is incredibly cold out there at the moment and, with all the uncertainty of war, every little we can do to help will be very much appreciated.”

In order to donate to the appeal, simply take your knitted items or unwanted baby clothes to Unique Knit and Sew in London Road from which they will be sent to Ukraine.

For Mr Wells, the donation drive is about what little he can to contribute to an international crisis, to ease the plight of a country in truly dire straits.