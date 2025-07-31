Bognor Regis cellist seeks to fund his further studies

Bognor Regis cellist James Dew is fund-raising towards his master's degree for the next two years at the Royal College of Music, London.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has just finished his undergraduate studies under Professor Raphael Wallfisch and hopes now to do a master's degree, having been offered a place for 2025/26.

You can support him on: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jamesdew

James, aged 22, said: “I would be extremely grateful to not only continue my studies with my professor, but also to continue composing music for film and TV, which I only began doing over the last two years. I strongly believe that there is still so much more I can take from my professor, and even another two years would not be enough, as well as to take from RCM's orchestral schemes and projects, as well as using the composition suite and recording studio to gain vital experience in both composition and sound recording and production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By the end of masters, I would want to feel ready to audition for orchestras of all genres (classical music, film, ballet, opera and musical theatre), take part in recording sessions at studios in London and begin composing jingles and music for short films.

“Each of the two years of my master’s studies would cost £14,500, an absurd amount which on my own, I would have no hope of raising. Please consider helping me in completing the final part of my education. I would love to be able to study for two years, but there is also a possibility of switching to an intensive one-year master’s course if I cannot finance two years. Any amount would be incredibly helpful!

“I have been studying the cello since the age of seven, studying at the Royal College of Music's Junior Department for nine years, and have been a member of both the National Children's Orchestra of GB (2015-16), and the National Youth Orchestra of GB (2019-2021), performing at the BBC Proms, Southbank Centre and Barbican Centre on multiple occasions, with renowned artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Nicola Benedetti, Xiayin Wang and Alina Pogotskina. I have also taken part in classes and masterclasses by Zuill Bailey, Gautier Capucon, Rebecca Gilliver and Julian Lloyd-Webber.

“I'm an avid lover of film music and enjoy making my own arrangements and covers of soundtracks for cello ensembles, some of which I have recorded and uploaded to my YouTube channel.”

On July 4 this summer James graduated from the Royal College of Music with a first-class honours degree.