Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bognor Regis collision: Pedestrian seriously injured as vehicle leaves without stopping

A pedestrian was seriously injured after a collision in Bognor Regis last weekend.

By Sam Morton
2 minutes ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 12:54pm

Sussex Police said officers were called to Woodlands Road at around 4.40pm on Saturday, January 14, to reports of a collision involving a silver vehicle and a pedestrian.

"The vehicle left the scene without stopping,” a police spokesperson said. “The pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.”

Hide Ad

Sussex Police launched an appeal for witnesses today (Saturday, January 21).

Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Bognor Regis.
Hide Ad

Officers investigating the collision are hoping to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 950 of 14/01.

Hide Ad

Have you read?: West Sussex 'intentional collisions': Occupants of Audi Q7 'still at large' after incidents in Arundel and Littlehampton

Pictures: The best 12 places to get a cup of tea or coffee in the Bognor Regis area, according to Tripadvisor

Hide Ad

Frozen pitches disrupt Sussex football calendar as multiple games called off; Crawley Town among teams affected