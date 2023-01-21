A pedestrian was seriously injured after a collision in Bognor Regis last weekend.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Woodlands Road at around 4.40pm on Saturday, January 14, to reports of a collision involving a silver vehicle and a pedestrian.

"The vehicle left the scene without stopping,” a police spokesperson said. “The pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police launched an appeal for witnesses today (Saturday, January 21).

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers investigating the collision are hoping to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 950 of 14/01.

Advertisement Hide Ad