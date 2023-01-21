Sussex Police said officers were called to Woodlands Road at around 4.40pm on Saturday, January 14, to reports of a collision involving a silver vehicle and a pedestrian.
"The vehicle left the scene without stopping,” a police spokesperson said. “The pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.”
Sussex Police launched an appeal for witnesses today (Saturday, January 21).
Officers investigating the collision are hoping to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 950 of 14/01.
Have you read?: West Sussex 'intentional collisions': Occupants of Audi Q7 'still at large' after incidents in Arundel and Littlehampton
Pictures: The best 12 places to get a cup of tea or coffee in the Bognor Regis area, according to Tripadvisor