Bognor Regis Operatic Society celebrate 100 years

BROS (contributed pic) | BROS (contributed pic)

Bognor Regis Operatic Society is marking 100 years of “musical magic” with a centenary concert in Felpham Village Hall on July 26-27.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director Kate Bennett said: “Founded in 1925, BROS has been at the heart of Bognor’s cultural life, staging beloved musicals, operettas, and concert performances for generations of theatre lovers. This celebratory concert brings together past and present members for a glittering revue of showstopping songs that have defined the last century of BROS, from golden age classics to modern musical marvels.”

Tickets: www.brosmusicalproductions.co.uk or www.ticketsource.co.uk/bros

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This concert is a tribute to everyone who’s ever stepped on our stage, played in our pit, stitched a costume, sold a ticket, or applauded from the audience. It’s a joyful celebration of community, creativity, and our shared love of musical theatre.

“In addition to the musical performances, the concert will feature stories, images, and video reflections that celebrate the society’s extraordinary journey — from its earliest productions in the 1920s to the modern musicals that have thrilled today’s audiences. It’s an opportunity for both newcomers and long-time supporters to relive cherished moments and appreciate the lasting impact BROS has made on the local arts scene in Bognor Regis.

“Featuring a vibrant selection of songs from the likes of Gilbert & Sullivan, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim, this 100-year concert is a showcase of BROS’ rich history and bright future. Expect powerful vocals, dazzling harmonies, heartwarming memories, and perhaps a few surprises along the way.”

Performances: Saturday, July 26, 7:30pm; Sunday, July 27, 2:30pm and 6:30pm in Felpham Village Hall.