Bognor Regis Operatic Society celebrate 100 years
Director Kate Bennett said: “Founded in 1925, BROS has been at the heart of Bognor’s cultural life, staging beloved musicals, operettas, and concert performances for generations of theatre lovers. This celebratory concert brings together past and present members for a glittering revue of showstopping songs that have defined the last century of BROS, from golden age classics to modern musical marvels.”
Tickets: www.brosmusicalproductions.co.uk or www.ticketsource.co.uk/bros
“This concert is a tribute to everyone who’s ever stepped on our stage, played in our pit, stitched a costume, sold a ticket, or applauded from the audience. It’s a joyful celebration of community, creativity, and our shared love of musical theatre.
“In addition to the musical performances, the concert will feature stories, images, and video reflections that celebrate the society’s extraordinary journey — from its earliest productions in the 1920s to the modern musicals that have thrilled today’s audiences. It’s an opportunity for both newcomers and long-time supporters to relive cherished moments and appreciate the lasting impact BROS has made on the local arts scene in Bognor Regis.
“Featuring a vibrant selection of songs from the likes of Gilbert & Sullivan, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim, this 100-year concert is a showcase of BROS’ rich history and bright future. Expect powerful vocals, dazzling harmonies, heartwarming memories, and perhaps a few surprises along the way.”
Performances: Saturday, July 26, 7:30pm; Sunday, July 27, 2:30pm and 6:30pm in Felpham Village Hall.
