Bognor Regis Operatic Society celebrates its century

Bognor Regis Operatic Society is celebrating its centenary this year in good heart and full of confidence for the future.

Director Kate Bennett said: “People come and go but that has always been the case and we have got good numbers at the moment. I'm not going to pretend that it is easy financially. Nobody's got money to throw around, but we are surviving and we are doing nicely. It is onwards and upwards for the company!”

They have just celebrated 100 years of musical magic with a centenary concert in Felpham Village Hall on July 26-27.

“That was our celebration show but we are also doing Avenue Q in September and then we're looking to do a Christmas concert in December. We're just cramming in as much as we can to celebrate the centenary. We displayed a lot of old photographs and press cuttings which we had. We've got things dating back to 1925 pretty much. We discovered them in an old filing cabinet and it was very insightful reading back. We have even got the minutes for when the company reformed after World War Two.

“We had a very nice time rehearsing our 100-year concert in Felpham village hall which is a very nice little venue though obviously not the Regis Centre (which is currently closed for refurbishment). We are just hanging on in there waiting for the Alex (theatre at the Regis Centre) to reopen. We are still putting on shows. Hopefully it might be next year when we could be rehearsing for our first show back in the Alex. They're talking about a October 26 reopening for the Alex but who knows.”

But in the meantime things are going well: “We have got good numbers, as much as we ever had. Not everybody is in every show but we had about 30 odd people in the concert and other people supporting.”

BROS Musical Productions is based primarily at the Alexandra Theatre, Regis Centre, Bognor Regis. The society was formed in 1925. It was then known as Bognor Regis Operatic and Dramatic Society, and the first production was King Constant. The group subsequently became known as Bognor Regis Operatic Society and eventually, using the acronym BROS, adopted the name by which it is known today.

Originally BROS presented a combination of musicals and plays, but, after a break for the war, started producing musicals only. From the 60s a wider variety of musicals were presented, and the 80s and 90s saw the addition of compilation shows.

BROS are affiliated to the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) and in recent years have received the NODA Accolade of Excellence award seven times.