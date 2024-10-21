Bognor Regis piano and cello recital from James Dew and Maximilian Maisky
The concert will be in the Recital Hall at the Regis School of Music.
James, cello and Maximilian, piano will be playing music spanning over two centuries from classical music master Beethoven to iconic film composer John Williams, including a moving tribute to all wars victims by Ernst Bloch.
James is 22 years old, started playing cello at the age of seven and won the title of Arun Young Musician 2017 and the West Sussex Youth Music Awards in 2019. He is now in his final year at the Royal College of Music studying with cellist Professor Raphael Wallfisch, the son of Holocaust survivor and former member of the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz Anita Lasker Wallfisch.
Maximilian is a 20-year-old accomplished pianist and second-year student at the Royal College of Music and the son of the cellist Mischa Maisky, whom he has accompanied in various concerts and festivals around the world including the prestigious International Verbier Festival in Switzerland.
Maximilian and James have recently performed Brahms Piano Quartet in G minor Op 25 at St Mary‘s Perivale, London with their Palestinian-Lebanese friend violinist Leyth Elmani and his Professor at the Royal College of Music Yuri Zhislin, a concert that was live-streamed.
Besides music, Maximilian and James share the passion for football, which they regularly play with fellow college students, and Formula 1.