Bognor Regis Town boss starts reshape as striker and defender depart

by Carl Eldridge Jamie Howell has started the process of reshaping Bognor Regis Town to address the drastic run of results that leaves his side second from bottom in the Isthmian South central division.

Rocks have parted company with striker Nick Dembele and defender Ryan Thomas while keeper Slav Huk has returned to his parent club Welling after a loan period.

Now Howell is poised to announce new recruits coming in to bolster his squad going in to Sunday's league game against Ascot United at Chichester City's Oaklands Park, kick-off 3pm.

The Nye Camp manager said he would make changes following the sorry capitulation at Moneyfields last month that ended with a 3-2 reverse after his outfit were 2-0 up.

Howell explained: "They have left the club because we are going to be bringing in new faces -- and we wish the lads leaving well and thank them for their efforts. I said after the Moneyfields game that we are looking to bring in new people, and this has taken a bit of time. I'm looking for a much more settled squad which I said we were going to try do so going forward."

Bognor's run of losses continued last time out at Hanworth Villa but despite the 2-1 defeat there were encouraging signs from the team, especially in the second half.

Howell saw positives in the reverse, which agonisingly came about through a last-gasp penalty to the home side after sub Dan Gifford had brought the score to 1-1 on 86 minutes.

And Howell added: “First 20 minutes we weren't great and they scored a goal but then we came back into it and we had a really good spell but without scoring. In the second half we had a lot of the ball, got an equaliser that was so important and then with two minutes to go another really soft goal conceded. So, a lot of head scratching!

“We did a lot of good work between the 18-yard boxes but we must be better in both boxes. We lost the game but there are so many good things so it's really frustrating. We are going through a terrible time at the moment and we seem to have a losing mentality. When the first goal goes in the body language wasn't good.

“But we need more people to start waking up and smelling the coffee because we need to start winning games because if it goes to December and then the new year then we will be in trouble. We worked really hard physically, but not so thinking about the game and organising which is really important.

"Our position in the table is a fair reflection of where we are at the moment. It's hard being a Bognor supporter at the moment because they like us are thinking when is the next win coming. But I won't slaughter any of my players -- I believe in what we are doing and I know we will get it right. I am asking for a little bit of patience to help the lads, help me. We will bring in players to support the team and the club are being very helpful of that.”

Meanwhile, Howell praised young defender Danny Jordan, who delivered a dazzling display on his debut after signing dual registration forms from Worthing.

He said: “Danny was absolutely superb -- football wise he was absolutely brilliant, he fitted in great and he has the hallmarks of being a really fantastic player.”