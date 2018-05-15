Bogus callers strike in Pevensey

Police are reminding residents to be on the alert for unwanted and bogus callers after a gang struck in Pevensey.

The warning come after three men called on an elderly lady in the village at about midday on Wednesday (May 9) saying they were from the ‘river board’ and needed to check her tap water for possible contamination.

Police say the three were in the house for several minutes, attempting to distract her with various requests to fill up receptacles as they were about to turn off the water supply, but she became suspicious of them and they eventually left, empty-handed.

Investigator Bernadette Peters said, “This was a clear attempt to distract the lady and steal from her, probably cash, but they must have realised that she suspected them, and cut their losses by leaving.

“But we are warning other residents to look out for this trio, or for any similar attempts.

“Don’t let cold callers of any kind into your home. Keep them out and tell us if you think they may be planning to steal. Ring 101 or 999. You can also contact us online if you recognise these men.

All the suspects are white.

One was in his late 20s, wearing slim fitting black trousers, a black v-neck jumper, a black peaked baseball style cap, a mauve lanyard and grey gardening style gloves with blue zig-zag style pattern down to the fingers.

The second man was in his 40s, 6’ with thick dark brown hair, clean shaven, wearing a dark suit with a thick black outer jacket and thick trousers which looked out of place as it was such a warm day.

The third man was aged about 18, stocky with thick dark brown hair similar to the second man and possibly related.