Bomb squad called to Polegate park

A bomb disposal team was called to a Polegate recreation ground today (April 8).

Teams rushed to the town after an unexploded grenade was discovered in a resident’s back garden on Sunday (April 7) – according to Polegate council.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion of the device in Brightling Road Rec at around 7am on Monday morning.

The park was closed while the explosive material was dealt with.

A spokesperson for Polegate Town Council said on Twitter, “All clear and safe now...a small hole in the field, but this will be made good later today. What a lot of drama for a Monday!”

