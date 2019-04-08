Bomb squad called to Polegate park

A bomb disposal team was called to a Polegate recreation ground today (April 8).
Teams rushed to the town after an unexploded grenade was discovered in a resident’s back garden on Sunday (April 7) – according to Polegate council.
A Royal Navy bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion of the device in Brightling Road Rec at around 7am on Monday morning.
The park was closed while the explosive material was dealt with.
A spokesperson for Polegate Town Council said on Twitter, “All clear and safe now...a small hole in the field, but this will be made good later today. What a lot of drama for a Monday!”
Read more: Eastbourne election candidate says she was ‘wrong’ to make ‘dead Tory’ Facebook comment
Busy Eastbourne road to close for 10 days