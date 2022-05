Sussex Police said a member of the public attended Chatsworth Road Police Station this afternoon (Wednesday, May 25), ‘to hand in an item of lost property’.

The item was suspected to be live ordnance, police revealed.

The building and surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution while the item was removed by specialist services.

A bomb disposal vehicle was called to Worthing after an item of lost property was handed into the police station. Photo: Eddie Mitchell