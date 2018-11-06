Bonfire night returns to Chailey

An evening full with fireworks, refreshments and a bonfire is returning to the town of Chailey this Saturday.

This Saturday’s fun filled evening is designed as a family event that will allow children to celebrate bonfire night in a safe and fun way.

All planning to attend should meet at Chailey School for the judging of the floats at 5.30pm.

Village members and local bonfire societies/clubs are invited to design floats and costumes for the event.

After laying a wreath at the memorial on Chailey Green, the procession moves to the bonfire site opposite Markstakes Lane for 8.15pm where all can watch the great display of fireworks.

Food and hot drinks will be available on the field throughout the entire evening.

Chailey Bonfire Society is one of the oldest Bonfire Societies in East Sussex and provides the village of Chailey with an annual parade and firework display.

Like previous years the roads through Chailey will close at 6pm and then re-open at 9pm (subject to the road being clear).

For further dteails on the event visit http://www.chaileybonfire.co.uk/.