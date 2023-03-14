Bonfire Society holds pop up shop in Hastings town centre

To help raise funds to put on this years’ event Hastings Borough Bonfire Society are holding a Pop-Up Shop fundraiser in the Old Town, open from Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 9.

The shop will be in the old “Stone Corner” shop on the corner of the High Street and Courthouse Street and will be selling all manner of donated goods at bargain prices.

It is also an ideal opportunity to come and talk to volunteers about the society and find out about joining HBBS and all the numerous activities that members undertake throughout the year to put on their annual spectacular.

Pop in to say hello, bag a bargain and support your local Bonfire Society so they can continue to put on the very best bonfire event in Sussex.

Opening times are: Saturday April​ 1 10am – 5pm; Sunday April​​ 2 11am – 5pm; Monday April 3 to Friday April 7 10am – 5pm; Saturday April ​8 10am – 5pm; Sunday April​​ 9 11am – 5pm.