Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Bonfire Society holds pop up shop in Hastings town centre

To help raise funds to put on this years’ event Hastings Borough Bonfire Society are holding a Pop-Up Shop fundraiser in the Old Town, open from Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 9.

By Chloe ThorpeContributor
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:43 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 09:44 GMT
Hastings Borough Bonfire Society Pop-Up Shop
Hastings Borough Bonfire Society Pop-Up Shop
Hastings Borough Bonfire Society Pop-Up Shop

The shop will be in the old “Stone Corner” shop on the corner of the High Street and Courthouse Street and will be selling all manner of donated goods at bargain prices.

It is also an ideal opportunity to come and talk to volunteers about the society and find out about joining HBBS and all the numerous activities that members undertake throughout the year to put on their annual spectacular.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pop in to say hello, bag a bargain and support your local Bonfire Society so they can continue to put on the very best bonfire event in Sussex.

Most Popular

Opening times are: Saturday April​ 1 10am – 5pm; Sunday April​​ 2 11am – 5pm; Monday April 3 to Friday April 7 10am – 5pm; Saturday April ​8 10am – 5pm; Sunday April​​ 9 11am – 5pm.

Any queries please contact [email protected]

HastingsOld Town