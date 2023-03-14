Book a beach hut for a week in Seaford

Warmer weather must be on its way as Seaford Town Council prepares to bring a splash of colour to Seaford seafront with the return of its West View Beach Huts, available for weekly hire from April.

A sure sign of spring in Seaford is when you may start to see the flashes of colour pop up along the town’s popular promenade. The very popular West View Beach Huts are back and soon to be erected along sunny Seaford’s promenade.

Bookings are now open for members of the public to hire Seaford’s West View Beach Huts and have their own beach haven for a week. Situated right next door to Frankie’s Café kiosk, with access to toilets close by these vibrant huts will be ready from the end of April and available all summer, until the end of September.

The huts will be available for weekly hire from the end of April, costing £135 during the quieter months of April, May, June and September. During the peak times of July and August, prices will be £165 for the week. The huts get booked up very quickly, so book early to avoid disappointment.

You can book the West View Beach Huts by contacting the Seaford Tourist Information Centre at 37 Church Street, Seaford, BN25 1HG, 01323 897426. Card and cash payments are accepted.