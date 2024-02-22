Book reading and signing at East Hoathly care home with author, James Ellis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Ellis is a local author and has published two books with a third in working progress.

James spoke about life as a writer and his different experiences from writing screen plays to short stories and his novels.

James read some extracts from him latest book and spoke about the different characters.

Book Signing

Residents and guests were able to purchase a signed copy of his book.

The hospitality team provided refreshments for everyone to enjoy.

General Manager, Rikki Gene-Bury said, “Our residents and guests really enjoyed the morning listening and talking to James.

"Some have previous experience of writing or really enjoy reading so found it very interesting.”